A pair of brothers are being commended for their quick thinking when they spotted a suspected drunk driver in Richmond Hill.

Brayden Foreht and Ethan Wald were headed to their parents’ house on Friday night when they noticed a white car driving erratically and swerving into oncoming traffic.

With their four-way flashers on, the brothers called 911 and started to follow the car.

One of the brothers started recording the ordeal on a cellphone.

Throughout the video, the white car drifts into lanes of oncoming traffic before slowly veering back to the correct side of the road.

All the while, the brothers give the 911 operator real-time information of the vehicle’s movements.

“He just went into the oncoming by the way, for at least a solid minute,” one of the men tells the operator.

At one point, the car comes to full stop in a live lane. Other motorists are forced to react quickly and drive around it.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt here,” they can be heard saying in the video.

“No, you’re doing a great job,” the 911 operator responds.

The brothers said they followed the car across York Region for more than 10 minutes before officers moved in, near Bayview Avenue and Elgin Mills Road.

“The first officer pulled her over. Maybe 20 seconds later you had another officer come in and block her right off so she couldn’t drive off,” Foreht said.

“A disaster could’ve happened at any time,” Wald said. “I’m scared to think about if they weren’t there to prevent it.”

York Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that a woman was arrested in connection with the incident for impaired driving.

The brothers gave statements to police and provide investigators with the cellphone video.

No one was injured.

The brothers said they just did what they thought was right.

“You got to do what you got to do,” Foreht said.

“As somebody who wants to pursue a law career, I think you got to abide by some type of moral code there. There is a problem with drinking and driving, this isn’t the first time I’ve called it in, this is just the worst I’ve seen it.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s John Musselman