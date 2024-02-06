Bronte GO Station closed after suspicious package found: police

Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. is closed after a suspicious package was found Tuesday morning, Halton police say.

Metrolinx said they were notified of the police investigation just before 6 a.m. and the station is completely shut down as a result.

In a statement to CP24, Metrolinx said no buses or trains are currently able to move through the area.

Service between the Oakville and Union GO stations, as well as between West Harbour GO and Appleby GO stations, remains unaffected.

“We encourage customers west of Bronte GO to make other travel arrangements until the investigation is complete,” Metrolinx said.

Halton police said a media relations officer is headed to the scene to provide an update.