

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Motorists should prepare for traffic disruptions at a busy Riverdale intersection as crews work to replace and repair streetcar tracks in the area.

Starting Monday, the intersection of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street will be closed for TTC work and during the closure, only northbound travel will be permitted on Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East.

The City of Toronto says one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Broadview between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue.

The area is expected to reopen on Monday, July 23.

The second phase of work will shut down Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East from July 24 to September 8.

While the closure is in effect, the city is urging drivers travelling east-west to use Eastern Avenue to the south and Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue to the north.

Motorists heading north-south are urged to use Parliament Street to the west and Jones Avenue to the east.

The majority of work will occur Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says some work will occur on a 24/7 basis.

The 505 Dundas buses will be diverting via Dundas Street East, River Street, Gerrard Street East, and Broadview Avenue. The 504 streetcars, the city says, will not go to Broadview Station and will be extended to Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

A temporary bus service (504D bus route) will travel from Broadview Station and loop back via Parliament Street, Front Street East, Berkley Street, and King Street East.