Brittni Donaldson promoted to Raptors' bench, becomes NBA's 10th female assistant
NBA basketball fans brave the rain to cheer on the Toronto Raptors as they play the Philadelphia 76ers during first half NBA Eastern Conference semifinal action in Toronto on Sunday, May 12, 2019. As a "Game of Thrones" fanatic who is also a devoted Toronto Raptors fan, Oriana Di Nucci finds herself weighing the pros and cons of what to watch this Sunday when the fantasy saga concludes at the same time her beloved team hosts its first home game of the NBA eastern conference finals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 12:33PM EDT
SHANGHAI -- The Toronto Raptors are adding Brittni Donaldson to their bench in a coaching shuffle.
The Raptors data analyst becomes the 10th female assistant coach in the NBA.
Nick Nurse confirmed the promotion on Sunday in Shanghai, where he's coaching Canada's men's team at the FIBA World Cup.
The Raptors' coaching shuffle will see Eric Khoury move to the Raptors 905 where he'll serve in a more significant assistant role. Nurse also hired Fab Flournoy and Mark Tyndale as assistants this off-season.
The NBA is one of the most progressive pro leagues in terms of promoting women, and recent weeks have seen the hiring of several women as assistant coaches.
The Raptors open the regular season on Oct. 22 versus New Orleans.