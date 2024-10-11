Brampton teen charged in alleged 'grandparents scam,' police say

A Brampton teen is the second person to be charged in connection with an alleged “grandparent scam” in York Region, police say.

According to police, an investigation into the alleged scam began in July 2024 after a victim reported that he had received calls from someone posing as a police officer. That person, police said, indicated that the victim’s grandson had been arrested on drug-related charges and needed money for bail.

Police said the victim complied and sent a courier to collect $6,000 in cash.

“Later that same day, the suspect called again, stating that a gun was located in the vehicle he was in and that they now required an additional $7,000. Realizing that this may be a scam, the victim called police,” investigators said in a news release issued Friday.

After a two-month probe by the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit, a 20-year-old man, identified as Brampton resident Markell London, was charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police confirmed Friday that a second person had been arrested in connection with the case earlier this week.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old from Brampton, was also charged with fraud over $5,000. He cannot be identified as per the provincials of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been the victim of fraud to contact police and report the incident.