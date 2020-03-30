TORONTO -- A 39-year-old Brampton, Ont. man is accused of lying about a family member testing positive for COVID-19 in order to get out of work.

On Monday morning, police officers in Peel Region were contacted by a man who shut down his business and sent all employees home three days ago.

The business owner told investigators that a worker called in on March 27 and said that a family member of his had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Further investigation revealed the information was false, there was no family member exposed or sick,” police said in a news release issued on Monday afternoon.

The name of the Brampton, Ont. business has not been released by police.

The accused now faces a charge of public mischief.