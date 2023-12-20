TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brampton man facing charges in connection with computer scam that targeted 330 Canadians

    A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    A Brampton man is facing charges in connection with a "transnational computer technical support” scheme that scammed about 330 Canadians out of about $500,000.

    On Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said its Cyber Support Services and Fraud Bureau, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and U.S. law enforcement agencies finished their year-long investigation into a cyber-enabled fraud scheme that took place from January 2020 to February 2022.

    The scam, which targeted seniors across Canada, tricked victims into believing their computers were infected with malware or a virus, including spam phone calls or pop-up ads that would flash on their computer screens.

    Officers say the victims would be put in contact with so-called call centre agents who would convince them to pay hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars for needless computer repair services. Occasionally, police said the victims would allow these agents to gain access to their computers remotely.

    According to police, the scams were run through the following three businesses: A2Z Consultants Group Inc., QB Services and SSS Consultants.

    The scammers operated out of Brampton, Ont., New York and New Jersey in the U.S. and New Delhi, India. Police in India and the U.S. also laid charges against those who participated in this scheme.

    Brampton’s Jayant Bhatia, 34, is facing charges for unauthorized use of a computer, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

    Police ask anyone with information to call the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 

