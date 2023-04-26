Brampton homeopathic doctor accused of sexually assaulting young patient

A homeopathic doctor in Brampton has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a young patient.

Peel Regional Police said they received information on April 23 that a young person attended a homeopathic clinic in Brampton and was allegedly sexually assaulted during a medical examination.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested 62-year-old Sunil Anand and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said Anand also works at a homeopathic clinic in Toronto.

They are asking anyone who believes they have been a victim or anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 3460.