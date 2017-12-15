Brampton crash sends man to hospital with critical injuries
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 9:26AM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Brampton.
Peel Paramedics say they were called to McLaughlin Road near Steeles Avenue at 8:30 a.m. after two vehicles collided.
The victim, who is possibly an elderly man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Few other details have been provided but police have closed McLaughlin Road in both directions at Elgin Drive so they can investigate.