

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Brampton.

Peel Paramedics say they were called to McLaughlin Road near Steeles Avenue at 8:30 a.m. after two vehicles collided.

The victim, who is possibly an elderly man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Few other details have been provided but police have closed McLaughlin Road in both directions at Elgin Drive so they can investigate.