Boy critically injured in stabbing in Toronto's east end

A boy is in hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed in the east end Saturday night.

Toronto police said they responded to a stabbing in the area of Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue at around 9:43 p.m.

Three males were reportedly fighting outside a building and one was stabbed, police said. Officers and paramedics arrived to locate a boy suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, police said.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for a male suspect described as having a brown complexion, five-foot-eight with a medium build and a short black beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black winter coat, dark pants, and light grey shoes with white soles.