Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being poked by needle at Mississauga park
Needles are seen in an undated file image from CTV News Toronto
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 9:52PM EDT
A nine-year-old boy is getting checked out at hospital after he was poked in the hand by a needle while playing in a sand pit at a park in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Sgt. David Yakichuk Park, in the area of Confederation Parkway and Dundas Street West after 8 p.m. for a report of a boy being poked by a needle.
They say the needle was removed and Mississauga Works crews were called to clean up the park.
The boy was brought to hospital for an examination as a precaution.
Police remained at the scene for several hours to keep the public away from the park.