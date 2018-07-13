

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A nine-year-old boy is getting checked out at hospital after he was poked in the hand by a needle while playing in a sand pit at a park in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Sgt. David Yakichuk Park, in the area of Confederation Parkway and Dundas Street West after 8 p.m. for a report of a boy being poked by a needle.

They say the needle was removed and Mississauga Works crews were called to clean up the park.

The boy was brought to hospital for an examination as a precaution.

Police remained at the scene for several hours to keep the public away from the park.