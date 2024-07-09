Boy, 16, identified as victim in deadly Parkdale shooting

Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a deadly shooting at a Parkdale apartment building early Monday morning.

Officers were called to King Street West and Jameson Avenue at around midnight for reports of gunshots inside an apartment building in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male on the balcony of the unit who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not a resident of the building and didn’t have any identification on him when police arrived.

In an update on Tuesday, investigators identified the victim as 16-year-old Toronto resident Mohamed Doumbouya. He is the city’s 46th homicide victim of the year.

Mohamed Doumbouya, 16, of Toronto. has been identified by police as the victim of a deadly shooting in Parkdale on July 8, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

No suspect description has been released by police and investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video from the building.

Det. -Sgt. Jeff Allington told reporters at the scene Monday that investigators will be canvassing the neighbourhood over the next few days to locate and speak with witnesses.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Monday, a woman who said she lives in the unit where the shooting occurred said she wasn’t home at the time of the incident, but often helps people who need somewhere to stay.

Allington couldn’t speak to those claims, but said police are aware that there are a “number” of buildings in the area which have been known to grant entry to non-residents.

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building near King Street West and Jameson Avenue. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

“But I don't know if this one [building] specifically has had any issues previously,” he said.

“There are a number of people that were in and out of the building, and we're asking anyone that was in or out of this building last night anywhere from 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. to contact police.”