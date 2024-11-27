TORONTO
Boy, 15, charged following axe attack in Pickering: police

A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly attacking another person with an axe in Pickering over the weekend.

The incident happened on Nov. 23 near Liverpool and Kingston roads.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area shortly before 8 p.m. for a disturbance call involving multiple teenagers.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a victim who sustained injuries after being struck by an axe,” DRPS said in a news release.

“The large group of teenagers dispersed prior to police arrival and the suspect fled.”

They said that the victim, whom police have identified as a youth, was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the house of the suspect and arrested him “without incident.” Investigators said they also seized clothing at that time.

A 15-year-old male from Pickering has been charged with aggravated assault, assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possess weapon for committing an offence.

The teen, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

