Box cutter-wielding suspect arrested following cigarette robbery in Oshawa: police

Police in Durham Region say a suspect armed with a box cutter is facing a number of charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Oshawa Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Circle K on Simcoe Street North, south of Taunton Road East, at 11:30 p.m. for a robbery.

Police said that the suspect entered the store and grabbed a “quantity” of cigarettes before attempting to flee the scene. When a witness attempted to block the exit, police said, the suspect brandished a box cutter and fled.

No physical injuries were reported, police said.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified by police as Oshawa resident Michael Beggs, is facing 10 charges in connection with the alleged robbery, including two counts of utter death threats, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.