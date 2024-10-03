TORONTO
Toronto

    • Box cutter-wielding suspect arrested following cigarette robbery in Oshawa: police

    A Durham police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CP24/Simon Sheehan) A Durham police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CP24/Simon Sheehan)
    Police in Durham Region say a suspect armed with a box cutter is facing a number of charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Oshawa Tuesday night.

    Officers were called to the Circle K on Simcoe Street North, south of Taunton Road East, at 11:30 p.m. for a robbery.

    Police said that the suspect entered the store and grabbed a “quantity” of cigarettes before attempting to flee the scene. When a witness attempted to block the exit, police said, the suspect brandished a box cutter and fled.

    No physical injuries were reported, police said.

    The 28-year-old suspect, identified by police as Oshawa resident Michael Beggs, is facing 10 charges in connection with the alleged robbery, including two counts of utter death threats, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

