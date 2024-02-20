Bonnie Crombie 'seriously considering' by-election run in Milton, Ont

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she is seriously considering running in the Milton, Ont. by-election once the vacancy has been declared.

“We're taking [a] very serious look at it. I'm very familiar with their issues,” Crombie told reporters Tuesday.

When asked when she would make the decision, she said “soon,” adding that a by-election has to be called before nominations are opened.

In January, MPP Parm Gill said he will be resigning his Milton seat to run federally for the Conservative Party.

His resignation opens up a potential seat for Crombie, who obtained the position of Liberal leader after the 2022 election.

Crombie has made it clear that she wouldn’t run in just any riding. A by-election is already set to take place before the end of March in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex following the resignation of former PC MPP Monte McNaughton.

With its proximity to her hometown of Mississauga, Milton could be a better prospect for Crombie. When she spoke with reporters Tuesday, the Liberal Leader noted she had been a strong advocate for two-way GO Train service on the Milton line—something the Doug Ford government announced earlier this month.

“It's something that the City of Mississauga and the town of Milton has been advocating for over 20 years,” she said.

Without a seat in the legislature, Crombie cannot introduce motions or participate in Question Period. She can, however, participate in news conferences and scrums at Queen’s Park.