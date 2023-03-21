Bomb threats made against two Hamilton high schools Tuesday
Police responded to two Hamilton high schools Tuesday after both facilities were targets of bomb threats.
At around 8:30 a.m., Hamilton police tweeted that its officers were investigating a bomb threat made to Glendale Public Secondary School, located at 145 Rainbow Drive.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's chief of staff Telford will testify about foreign interference: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has announced that after nearly 24 hours of Liberal attempts to block it from happening, Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign interference.
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Inflation in Canada: February saw largest deceleration since April 2020
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be?
U.S. teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out: 'It's changed me'
A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau hoodwinked everyone on climate change
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just released a new report and its alarming conclusions are a must-read for anyone who cares about what kind of planet we’re going to leave to our kids, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is set to begin on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.
Two men who lost fingers crossing into Canada become Canadian citizens
Razak Iyal was given a warm embrace as he officially became a Canadian citizen, more than six years after nearly freezing to death walking across the Canada-United States border in Manitoba.
'Here I Am' photo gallery showcases older Canadians with Down syndrome
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and to mark the occasion a Canadian organization launched a campaign showcasing older people living with the condition.
Montreal
-
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
-
Search continues for victims of Old Montreal fire; 6 remain missing
Rescuers have yet to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week. As of Tuesday morning, there were still six people missing. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday.
-
Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec's second mandate this afternoon. Girard broke with tradition on Monday — instead of buying new shoes ahead of the budget, he announced a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City community centre.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | $1-million fire in Aylmer, 10 people displaced
About 10 people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $1-million after a fire in Aylmer on Monday. John Street in Aylmer, Ont. has reopened in both directions following a fire on Monday night.
-
Planning committee wants debris from toppled historic barn removed by hand
An 81-year old property owner tells CTV News he’ll do the work himself without machinery, if that’s the method directed by city council. Three years after John McLeod demolished the historic barn on Halls Mill Road without a permit, a plan to remove the pile of wooden debris is taking shape.
-
Neighbourhood group slams city for lack of transparency in recommending closure of Thames Pool
The Old South Community Organization (OSCO) is expressing concern about city staff’s failure to consult with stakeholders before recommending that Thames Pool be decommissioned.
Kitchener
-
Plan to demolish homes for funeral home expansion approved in Kitchener
A controversial plan to demolish homes to expand a funeral home has been given the green light by the City of Kitchener.
-
'BORGs' abound at Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day, but what are they?
A new youth binge-drinking trend was on display in the streets of Waterloo’s university district Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police respond to barricaded person in Kitchener
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue where police say someone is barricaded inside a motel.
Northern Ontario
-
This city was just named the worst in Canada for bed bugs for the third straight year
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is set to begin on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.
-
Sudbury murder trial to resume Thursday morning
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright was put on hold again Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government pledges $1.4 billion to revitalize Dwyer Hill Training Centre
The federal government will spend $1.4 billion to revitalize Ottawa's Dwyer Hill Training Centre, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.
-
Ottawa shoppers flock to Nordstrom as liquidation sale begins
Ottawa shoppers lined up outside the city's two Nordstrom locations Tuesday morning ahead of the start of a liquidation sale.
-
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
Windsor
-
Windsor getting $7.8 million for affordable housing initiative
Windsor city council approved moving forward with $7.8-million of federal funding for the rapid housing initiative.
-
Firearm tossed in the river during arrest in Chatham-Kent
A Chatham-Kent man has been charged after reports of a man walking on King Street west with what appeared to be a “'rifle-style firearm.'
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after Lakeshore crash
A 70-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
Online threat to Bradford High School prompts police presence
South Simcoe Police is investigating an alleged threat of violence in an online threat targeted towards a Bradford High School.
-
Foot Locker is closing 400 stores by 2026
Foot Locker is planning to shut 400 stores by 2026 as it strives to become more relevant to younger shoppers by relaunching its retail brands, introducing "experiential" new store concepts and simplifying its operations by closing underperforming mall-based stores.
-
GTA area teen arrested in Orillia for carrying fentanyl and cocaine
A 17-year-old from Brampton is facing multiple charges after being stopped by OPP Monday.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Bedford high school needs support, 'time to heal' following stabbing: NSTU president
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) is weighing in after two staff members and a student, who is also the suspect, were injured in a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
New Brunswick government to table budget Tuesday as province sees surge in population
New Brunswick's finance minister is scheduled to table a provincial budget Tuesday as the government grapples with problems in health care and housing and the effects of a population surge.
Calgary
-
'They've had years': Renewed calls to change name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
No sanctuary here: Animal rescue operation faces threat of closure after permit denied
A Wheatland County sanctuary that cares for abandoned and surrendered farm animals faces an uncertain future after having a permit application to keep operating denied.
-
Inflation in Canada: February saw largest deceleration since April 2020
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Winnipeg
-
Two men who lost fingers crossing into Canada become Canadian citizens
Razak Iyal was given a warm embrace as he officially became a Canadian citizen, more than six years after nearly freezing to death walking across the Canada-United States border in Manitoba.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s fire chief 'extremely frustrated' with daily fires on Downtown Eastside
After a large fire spread from tents to a shuttered theatre on the city’s Downtown Eastside, Vancouver’s fire chief told reporters she was “incredibly frustrated” that more isn’t being done to prevent daily fires breaking out in the area.
-
Inflation in Canada: February saw largest deceleration since April 2020
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
-
'1 step forward, 3 steps back: Vancouver city council to vote on 'pace-of-change' policy
Vancouver council will soon vote on a policy that could slow development in the Broadway Plan, one of the most significant long-term projects underway in the city.
Edmonton
-
Inflation in Canada: February saw largest deceleration since April 2020
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
-
How to process grief after public tragedy like police deaths, according to experts working with first responders
An Edmonton couple working to support first responders' mental health says the last few days have been very trying for local service members and their families.
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.