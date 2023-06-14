Body pulled from Lake Ontario following reports of swimmer in distress along Mississauga waterfront

A body was pulled from Lake Ontario along Mississauga’s waterfront on Wednesday evening following earlier reports of a swimmer in distress.

Police say that crews were first dispatched to the Lakefront Promenade area in Mississauga’s Lakeview neighbourhood at around 3:40 p.m.

A search and rescue mission was later commenced by members of the Peel Regional Police marine unit, alongside firefighters.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Peel police confirmed that a male had been found dead in the water.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.