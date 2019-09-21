

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The body of a 28-year-old man who went missing following an incident in the Niagara River Friday evening has been located, according to police.

Police positively identified the body of Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, of Fort Erie, following reports of three people in the water in distress around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

A 29-year-old woman was rescued from the water and taken to hospital in critical condition. She died in hospital Saturday morning, police confirm.

A child was also rescued and transported to hospital and remains in stable condition.

Brooks was wanted on an attempted murder charge in relation to the child as well as breach of probation.

His body was recovered by police divers around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9369.