

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Divers have recovered a man’s body after a car appeared to reverse into Lake Ontario on Thursday night.

The vehicle went into the water near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street at around 10 p.m.

Police tell CP24 that their preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle reversed over a low steel barrier and into the water. They say that it appears as though the vehicle was accelerating as it reversed.

A number of people from a nearby film set did jump into the water in an attempt to rescue one person who was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, though their efforts were unsuccessful.

The car was later located by members of the Toronto Police Marine Unit using an underwater camera, though no attempt was made to remove it from the lake on Thursday night due to visibility issues.

Police divers entered the water after the sun came up on Friday morning and quickly recovered the body.

A crane will be brought in to remove the vehicle from the lake.