Body of man discovered at Toronto waste management facility: police

Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Homicide and Missing Person Unit was called to 260 New Toronto Street in Etobicoke, Ont. on Friday, the service confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

The deceased, an adult male, was believed to have been transported to the facility in a waste management truck, police said.

“Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may have been outside of Toronto,” a spokesperson for the service said Sunday.

The investigation is currently being led by TPS’ 22 Division. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or crime stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.