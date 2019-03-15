

Police in Durham Region believe they’ve located the body of a 31-year-old fisherman who disappeared on Lake Scugog back in October.

Phong Vu was alone in his canoe on the lake at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 when it reportedly capsized.

Passersby contacted police when they located the empty boat near Centre Road and Crozier Lane.

Police officers, members of the service’s marine unit and a helicopter were called in to aid in the search for Vu, but there was no sign of him.

On Thursday evening, almost five months since he went missing, police said they believe they found his body by the shoreline of the lake.

A coroner visited the scene and an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine his identify as well as his cause of death