Blue Jays trade left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Aaron Loup stands on the mound as he works against the Philadelphia Phillies during seventh inning Major League baseball action in Toronto on Monday, June 13, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 4:07PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have traded left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack.
The 30-year-old Loup, who was the longest-tenured Blue Jay before the trade, is 0-0 with a 4.54 earned-run average in 50 games this season.
Loup, a native of Raceland, La., owns a career record of 12-20 with a 3.47 ERA and 297 strikeouts in 369 games over seven seasons with Toronto from 2012 to 2018.
The 24-year-old Waguespack, a six-foot-six, 225-pound pitcher from Waco, Texas, is a combined 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.