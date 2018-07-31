

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have traded left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack.

The 30-year-old Loup, who was the longest-tenured Blue Jay before the trade, is 0-0 with a 4.54 earned-run average in 50 games this season.

Loup, a native of Raceland, La., owns a career record of 12-20 with a 3.47 ERA and 297 strikeouts in 369 games over seven seasons with Toronto from 2012 to 2018.

The 24-year-old Waguespack, a six-foot-six, 225-pound pitcher from Waco, Texas, is a combined 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.