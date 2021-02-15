Advertisement
Blue Jays trade Derek Fisher to Milwaukee for cash, player to be named later
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Derek Fisher misses the catch on a ball hit by New York Yankees' Clint Frazier during the second inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in New York. Fisher was charged with an error. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Derek Fisher to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.
The Blue Jays made the announcement on Monday.
The 27-year-old Fisher joined Toronto in 2019 after being acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade.
He was designated for assignment by the Jays on Feb. 11 to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher David Phelps.
Fisher batted .177 with 11 extra-base hits in 56 games over two seasons with the Jays.
He has a career .194 average with 12 doubles, five triples, and 17 home runs in 168 games.