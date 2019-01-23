Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named top prospect
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his walk-off home run to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 during ninth inning spring training baseball action Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Montreal. Guerrero Jr. is tearing up the minor leagues in his first two months at double-A New Hampshire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 4:24PM EST
TORONTO -- Baseball America has named Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the top prospect in the sport.
The 19-year-old Dominican, who was born in Montreal, split last season between double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo. He is expected to make his major-league debut this season.
Guerrero is one of seven Blue Jays on the top-100 list, released annually by the publication.
Shortstop Bo Bichette also is in the top 10 at No. 8.
The other Blue Jays are catcher Danny Jansen (No. 42), right-handers Nate Pearson (70) and Eric Pardinho (84), third baseman Jordan Groshans (89) and shortstop Kevin Smith (91).