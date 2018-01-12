Blue Jays sign star Josh Donaldson to 1-year, $23M deal
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson celebrates his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during first inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 5, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 7:26PM EST
TORONTO -- Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a US$23 million, one-year contact, the largest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player.
The new deal gives the 2015 AL MVP a $6 million raise.
The 32-year-old three-time all-star, who was eligible for arbitration, becomes the highest paid player on the Jays.
Donaldson rebounded from an injury-slowed 2016 to hit .270 last season with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in over 113 games. The sure-handed infielder missed time from April 14 through May 25 with a calf injury, which also hampered him during spring training.
Donaldson was coming off a $28.65 million, two-year deal. He is eligible for free agency after this season.
"Josh is huge component to our team and(The Canadian Press) to our success -- what he brings not only on the baseball field, but in the clubhouse," Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez told reporters reporters before an event at a school in Burnaby, B.C., as part of the club's winter tour. "Great dude to be around, great leader."
Donaldson has a .285 batting average with 111 home runs and 300 RBIs over three seasons in Toronto.
Sanchez also confirmed he had avoided arbitration with the club. Reports said the contract is a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.
"I let my people handle it. I wasn't really in a lot of the talks, but definitely I'm happy."
Earlier, the Jays announced they have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and left-hander Aaron Loup, signing the pair to one-year contracts for 2018.
Carrera, who hit .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs last season, signed for $1.9 million. Loup, who went 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 70 games, signed for $1.8.
-- With files from Joshua Clipperton in Burnaby, B.C.