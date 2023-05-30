Blue Jays pitcher holding press conference after sharing controversial Instagram post

151 homes damaged in Halifax-area wildfire

A wildfire in northwest Halifax has damaged more than 200 structures, 151 of which are homes, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.

  • Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project

    Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.

    Carla White pictured in front of her small apartment building in downtown Montreal. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi

  • Montreal is spending $30 million to expand and improve bike paths

    The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.

