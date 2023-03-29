Blue Jays look to take next step in 2023 after falling in wild-card round last fall
The sting of a quick wild-card round exit long faded, an air of confidence hovered at the Toronto Blue Jays' camp during spring training.
It was there for good reason. There's plenty to like about a roster that had defensive upgrades made in the off-season to supplement a young core still entering its prime.
The pieces appear to be in place for a strong year and potential playoff run. Now it's a matter of delivering during the 162-game campaign and getting past the opening round for the first time since 2016.
"The sky is the limit," said right-hander Kevin Gausman. "It's just a matter of putting it all together."
That has proven to be easier said than done of late. Optimism was high last year too but a 92-win season only secured a top wild-card seed in the American League.
The Seattle Mariners would sweep Toronto in a best-of-three series, delivering the knockout blow by coming back from a seven-run deficit in a 10-9 win. It was the second time in three years that the Blue Jays were dispatched from the playoffs without a victory.
General manager Ross Atkins sought to address two key areas of need in the off-season: run prevention and left-handed depth at the plate.
Starting outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., were shipped out along with top prospect Gabriel Moreno. Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt were brought in.
Big bats and prospect capital are never easy to give up. But this team's competitive window is now so Atkins felt it was time to strike.
Speaking at a recent media availability, he said he likes the team's versatility and balance.
"In addition to that, (I'm) really excited about the potential high-impact additions that we feel will take some pressure off the young core ΓÇª that just puts us in a really healthy position to compete and to take another step."
Avoiding the wild-card round altogether will be a main goal this year. But if the Blue Jays are going to win their first AL East crown since 2015, they'll need to avoid the defensive hiccups that were too frequent last year.
"We have to learn from our mistakes and learn from our failures," said shortstop Bo Bichette.
The Blue Jays have some of the game's best young players in Bichette, ace Alek Manoah and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Leadoff man George Springer is a playoff-tested veteran and Matt Chapman is a rock at third base. Closer Jordan Romano anchors a quality bullpen while Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk are a potent tandem behind the plate.
New arrival Chris Bassitt bolsters a sound starting rotation fronted by Manoah and Gausman that also includes Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi. Hyun-Jin Ryu, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, is a possibility to return later this season.
With Toronto's core essentially locked in, the only real battles at spring training were on the fringes. The No. 5 spot in the rotation was eventually sealed by Kikuchi, who impressed in Grapefruit League play.
This will be John Schneider's first full season as manager. He signed a three-year deal in the off-season after guiding the team to a 46-28 mark (. 622) after taking over from the fired Charlie Montoyo last July.
"We want to be one of the best teams in the division," Schneider said. "We want to be one of the best teams in the game and we want to make a long playoff run."
Expect Schneider to try to utilize team speed more often. Bigger bases will be used this season which could result in more stolen base attempts and first-to-third type running plays.
Pitch clocks will also be used as part of new Major League Baseball rules designed to improve and speed up the game. Infield shift rules have also been adjusted.
Toronto opens the regular season on the road Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Blue Jays' home opener is set for April 11 at a new-look Rogers Centre that was renovated in the off-season.
The outfield has new dimensions with an asymmetrical wall that has been brought in at some sections and raised in others.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse, experts say
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation.
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average
Home prices have fallen below the national average in 14-out-of-20 regional housing markets, according to a report by Zoocasa. Saint John, N.B., took the top place for the most affordable region, with an average home price of $268,400.
Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools
Around the U.S., private schools generally do not face as many requirements as public schools for developing security plans. The Nashville shooting that killed three children and three school employees is highlighting that issue.
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany
King Charles III arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for his first foreign trip as Britain's monarch, hoping to improve the U.K.'s relations with the European Union and to show that he can win hearts and minds abroad, just as his mother did for seven decades.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial continues with defence
Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys are expected to continue relying mostly on experts to mount their defense on Wednesday, the seventh day of the trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Montreal
-
McGill student with ALS will lose access to her medication when she graduates
A 22-year-old McGill student who suffers from a terminal disease could soon lose access to the medication she needs because she's graduating from university.
-
Dube's upcoming bill to reform health system raising concerns, says Quebec solidaire
The bill to be introduced by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé Wednesday is causing concern within the health network, according to Québec solidaire health critic Vincent Marissal.
-
Kids would rather learn from smart robots than less-smart humans: new study
A new study published by Canadian researchers suggests that kindergarten-age children would rather be taught by a competent robot than an incompetent human.
London
-
Site tour given of future Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas
The property that's being prepared for a Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant was saw some foot traffic on Tuesday. The tour was provided for people from out of town who are connected to the project.
-
Name change approved for F.D. Roosevelt Public School
Trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board have approved a name change for F.D. Roosevelt Public School — to Forest City Public School.
-
Council chooses political insider to fill vacancy despite calls to boost diversity on police board
It took just two rounds of voting to narrow the list of candidates for the London Police Services Board (LPSB) from 54 down to one.
Kitchener
-
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
Fire breaks out at Milverton long-term care home
Fire crews in Perth East were called to a fire at a Milverton long-term care home Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Ottawa
-
Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting amid gender and washrooms discussion
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
-
Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
-
Ottawa pickleball courts shut down after noise complaints
North America’s fastest growing sport has hit an obstacle in the village of Manotick. Pickleball—and more to the point, the noise it makes—has proven to be too loud for some neighbours.
Windsor
-
Here’s what stakeholders across Windsor-Essex say about the 2023 Federal Budget
The Trudeau government unveiled it’s 2023 budget Tuesday – but what’s in it for Windsor?
-
Rain or snow expected in Windsor-Essex Wednesday
Rain showers or flurries, that could be heavy at times, could roll through the Windsor-Essex region on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler than earlier in the week but we briefly return to double digits on Friday.
-
Planets align but clouds may have obstructed the view
If you had your eyes to the sky Tuesday evening you may have noticed a special alignment.
Barrie
-
A Brechin man faces impaired driving charges after rolling his car into a ditch
A driver was charged with impaired driving after rolling his car in Ramara Tuesday.
-
Fire crews battle massive house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in Blue Mountains spend several hours battling a large house fire on Tuesday night.
-
High school students rally to support Barrie teen with terminal cancer
Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie hosted a hockey game and spirit day to honour Kevin Chao, who is stuck at home due to a terminal illness.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Moncton business owners want homelessness supports removed from downtown core within 30 days
The message at the forefront of Tuesday's meeting was united among the five panelists: supports for unhoused people aren’t welcome in Moncton's business district.
Calgary
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a violent incident at a northwest CTrain station.
-
15-year-old girl shot to death in northeast Calgary
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary highrise
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in a residential tower in downtown Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
School hour changes approved for one school division in Winnipeg
The board of trustees for one Winnipeg school division has officially approved changes to start and end times at some of its schools.
Vancouver
-
'How could this happen?' Mother of man killed in Vancouver stabbing looking for answers
A 37-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Vancouver while stopping to get a coffee with his fiancé and daughter is being remembered by his grieving mother as " a beautiful soul."
-
Involuntary treatment, insufficient support: Riverview patterns continue post-closure
It's been more than a decade since the Riverview Hospital closed its doors for good and one thing is clear: The pattern of treatment, discharge, and insufficient post-hospitalization care continues throughout the province.
-
Watermain rupture displaces Burnaby residents, shuts down businesses
A watermain break is causing a massive headache for hundreds of residents living in two condo towers in Burnaby's Brentwood neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Northern Alta. community counts 4 shootings within 2 months
Mounties are investigating whether four shootings within two months in a small northern Alberta community are related.