Blue Jays grind out 13-inning win over Red Sox

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox in American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, September 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox in American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, September 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News