Blue Jays GM says he will need at least three weeks to fill manager position
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins holds his season ending news conference in Toronto on Monday, October 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 3:55PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says he'll likely need at least three weeks to fill the team's vacant manager position.
Atkins says team officials are still gathering information on a "vast number" of candidates and talks have already started with others.
He touched on the managerial vacancy today during a wide-ranging season-ending media availability at Rogers Centre.
John Gibbons served as manager this past season but won't be returning to the position in 2019 as the team continues its rebuild.
The Blue Jays finished in fourth place in the American League East with a 73-89 record.