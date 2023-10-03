Blue Jays give up Wild Card opener in 3-1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off their post-season with a whimper on Tuesday afternoon by dropping a 3-1 decision to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Royce Lewis hit two home runs as the Twins took the opener of the best-of-three American League wild-card series and ended an 18-game playoff losing streak.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The Blue Jays managed six hits and starter Kevin Gausman (12-9 in regular season) lasted only four innings. He gave up three earned runs, three hits and three walks while striking out five.
Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez (11-8) was effective over his 5 2/3-inning appearance. He gave up one earned run and five hits.
Jhoan Duran issued a two-out walk to Whit Merrifield before locking down the save.
Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The AL Central Division champion Twins will host all games in the series as the higher-seeded team.
Toronto's playoff losing skid, which dates back to 2016, rose to six games. The Blue Jays have been swept in the wild-card series in two of the last three years.
With Quebec City native Edouard Julien aboard after a leadoff walk, Lewis turned on a full-count pitch from Gausman to put a charge into the announced crowd of 38,450.
Gausman also walked a pair in the opening frame and had difficulty with his PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. His 26-pitch inning ended when he struck out Carlos Correa.
The Twins showed off their defence in the second when Michael A. Taylor made a diving catch on an Alejandro Kirk flare to shallow centre field. Toronto's Daulton Varsho flashed some defensive skills of his own in the bottom half with a sliding catch on a Ryan Jeffers' liner.
Lewis was at it again in the third inning. The 2017 first overall pick belted a 3-1 pitch off the facing of the second deck in right field.
Lopez, meanwhile, didn't allow a hit until Bo Bichette hit a one-out single in the fourth.
Bichette later tried to score from second base when Kevin Kiermaier's infield single rolled under third baseman Jorge Polanco's glove. Correa picked up the ball and fired a strike to Jeffers, who applied the tag for the third out.
Toronto threatened again in the fifth after Matt Chapman reached on an infield single and advanced on a fielder's choice and sacrifice fly. He was stranded at third base when Brandon Belt struck out.
Lewis got a standing ovation when he came to bat for his third plate appearance. Reliever Erik Swanson walked him on five pitches.
Lewis was the designated hitter in his first appearance since straining a hamstring two weeks ago. Correa, who had been out since Sept. 18 with a foot issue, returned at shortstop and batted sixth.
Bichette made it 3-1 in the sixth when he scored on a Kiermaier single that moved Kirk to second base. That was the end of the line for Lopez, who walked a pair and had three strikeouts.
Louie Varland came on and Chapman almost put Toronto ahead. Taylor coolly snagged the deep drive at the top of the wall to keep Minnesota's lead intact.
The Blue Jays brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s leadoff double. But Griffin Jax struck out a pair and got Kirk to ground out.
Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays unveiled their 26-man wild-card series roster. Toronto went with 14 position players and 12 pitchers.
Infielder Davis Schneider and speedy backup outfielder Cam Eden made the cut. Veteran starter Hyun Jin Ryu and reliever Bowden Francis did not.
Jose Berrios is tabbed to start Game 2 for the Blue Jays against Sonny Gray. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Thursday.
Toronto (89-73) had the better regular-season record than Minnesota (87-75) but the Twins are the higher seed as a division winner.
The series winner will advance to the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Chris Bassitt was a heavy favourite to get the Game 3 starting assignment for Toronto. The Blue Jays were expected to make it official later Tuesday or on Wednesday.
Bassitt and Tampa Bay's Zach Elfin led the AL with 16 wins this season.
HOMER HAPPY
Lewis became the third player in big-league history to hit home runs in each of his first two playoff plate appearances, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
The others were Evan Longoria in 2008 with Tampa Bay and Gary Gaetti with the 1987 Twins.
SECOND SERIES
The Twins and Blue Jays previously met in the 1991 AL Championship Series. Minnesota won in five games.
Toronto won the World Series the following year and repeated as champions in 1993.
COMING UP
Berrios gets a chance to play his former team in a playoff setting. The Toronto right-hander spent parts of six seasons with the Twins after being drafted by Minnesota in 2012.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
DEVELOPING CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Blue Jays give up Wild Card opener in 3-1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
Montreal
-
Quebec man formally charged with threatening Trudeau, Legault
A Quebec man has been formally charged with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault and several other criminal offences.
-
Paralympian who had medal stolen a victim of Montreal's soaring car thefts
The theft of a Paralympic swimmer's car with a gold medal inside is just one of thousands of vehicles that are stolen in Montreal ever year, as car thefts soar in the city.
-
Montreal-area man accused of killing mother, grandmother deemed fit to stand trial
A Quebec man has been deemed fit to appear in court after he was charged with murdering his mother and grandmother on Montreal's South Shore last week, a Crown prosecutor has confirmed.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Ongoing investigation': London, Ont. high school football program now suspended for hazing incident
The senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (SWLSS) is temporarily suspended after new information has come forward involving a hazing incident prior the season opening game.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trial
At the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
-
City councillors raise questions over proposed renovation plan for Budweiser Gardens
London City Coun. Sam Trosow had roughly 30 questions regarding the proposed $33.3 million Budweiser Gardens expansion and renovation.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled
Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
Officers were knocking on doors in a quiet Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday as they continue to investigate a homicide last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury woman killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
Northern medical school is a success story like no other
The Ontario Medical Association is highlighting northern Ontario's medical university in a new campaign.
-
Sudbury looks to deal with chronic complainers tying up city resources
Officials in Greater Sudbury are looking for ways to deal with a small number of chronic complainers that are taking up a large amount of city staff time.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there
Two Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a Starbucks
There is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Ottawa breaks 132-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Ottawa has surpassed a more than century-old heat record, and more record-breaking warmth is in the forecast.
Windsor
-
'He did zero work': homeowners warn of local sod and turf business
Multiple homeowners from across Essex County are encouraging residents to file a report with their local police service if they feel they were cheated by a local business that goes by the name of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping.
-
Lakeshore man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2020 crash
Superior Court Justice Russell Raikes delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the trial of a Lakeshore man who stood accused of dangerous driving in connection to a 2020 collision that resulted in two deaths.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trial
At the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
Barrie
-
Barrie man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking women with 'Nite Candy' escort business
The Barrie man found guilty earlier this year of trafficking women as part of his escort business, Nite Candy, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 months
Provincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Truck rollover spills celery across section of Highway 400
A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned, spilling the stalks across the roadway.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
‘Our new normal’ – N.S. top doctor urges residents to get vaccinations up to date during respiratory virus season
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is encouraging residents to get their vaccinations up-to-date as the province heads into respiratory virus season.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crash
The New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide
Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Alberta mountain town loses appeal on order by tribunal to allow major developments
Two major developments that could almost double the population of an Alberta mountain community will go ahead after Alberta's highest court dismissed an appeal by the town.
Winnipeg
-
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
School division in Winnipeg not happy with election day in-service
The decision to have Manitoba students not attend school on election day is not sitting well with one school administration.
Vancouver
-
3 charged with murder, conspiracy in deadly shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of a 24-year-old man in Surrey, B.C., last year, homicide investigators announced Tuesday.
-
'Outrageous': B.C. Premier blasts Conservative leader's first question in the legislature
John Rustad's first question in British Columbia's legislature as the leader of the provincial Conservative Party prompted a stern rebuke from Premier David Eby, who accused him of picking on children and families.
-
BC Ferries will soon face 'penalties' for cancelling sailings due to lack of crew, province says
The B.C. government says it is working on introducing "penalty provisions" for BC Ferries that would apply when the company fails to run core-service sailings because of a lack of crew.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter
One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
Top prosecutor ends Indigenous man's case claiming excessive force by Edmonton police officer
An Indigenous man's pursuit of private prosecution of an Edmonton police officer who caused him long-term injury has been stopped by Alberta's top prosecutor.