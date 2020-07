TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have been given clearance to play games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The premier said the decision was made after discussions with federal, provincial and municipal medical officers of health were had.

Ford’s comments come shortly after the province’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod told TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa that the MLB team had been given the go ahead.

On Thursday afternoon, the Blue Jays said they are not confirming MacLeod’s statements at this time and noted that the club has not yet received the necessary written approvals from government and public health.

The Blue Jays’ season opener is scheduled to take place on July 24 in Tampa Bay. Their home opener is scheduled for July 29 against Washington.

The 2020 season has 60 games, down from the usual 162 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.