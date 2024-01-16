Blue Jays claim catcher Brian Serven off waivers from Chicago Cubs
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Serven appeared in 11 games with the Colorado Rockies last season and 38 games with their Triple-A squad in Albuquerque, N.M.
The six-foot, 207-pound right-handed hitter was claimed off waivers by the Cubs earlier this month.
Serven, from Palm Desert, Calif., was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2016 first-year player draft and made his Major League debut with the club in 2022.
Serven has appeared in 73 career Major League games with Colorado, batting .195 with 41 hits and six home runs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.
