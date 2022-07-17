Blue Jays beat shorthanded Royals 4-2 to claim the four-game series

Blue Jays beat shorthanded Royals 4-2 to claim the four-game series

Toronto Blue Jays’ closing pitcher Jordan Romano, right, and catcher Danny Jansen celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, July 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker Toronto Blue Jays’ closing pitcher Jordan Romano, right, and catcher Danny Jansen celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, July 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps

Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

Yassin Jouali, 17, was last seen in France on July 12. (PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc/Facebook)

'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but 'systemic failures' created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton