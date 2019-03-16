Bloor-Yonge Station briefly evacuated due to security incident
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 6:33PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:12PM EDT
Bloor-Yonge subway station was briefly evacuated due to a security incident inside, the TTC says.
Commuters were forced out of the busy station just after 6 p.m. due to an unspecified safety issue, a TTC spokesperson told CP24.
Police from 53 Division said they responded to the scene for a report of a suspicious package but it was resolved quickly and all is in order.
Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations and on Line 1 between Davisville and St. George stations was halted until about 6:50 p.m.
The station re-opened to the public around 7 p.m.
Shuttle buses were ordered but have been cancelled.