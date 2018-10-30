

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





For a second consecutive day, a Hamilton-area high school has been evacuated while police investigate an apparent threat.

Hamilton police tweeted about the evacuation at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School shortly after 11:30 a.m.

“All staff and students have been evacuated from B.R. Everyone is safe,” a tweet from Hamilton police reads.

“Police are asking parents and caregivers to stay away from the area, expect traffic delays.”

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board confirmed that all students have been taken to nearby Our Lady of the Assumption in the meantime.

The board said the threat is “similar to yesterdays.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, the same school was placed under a lockdown order after two threats were phone in to the school.

Few details were provided about the nature of the threats.

Students were instructed to stay in classrooms while police tactical officers combed through the school. They were released shortly before 12:30 p.m., after police cleared the building.

Police said nothing was found to support the threats and that no arrests were made.

Hamilton police are expected to provide more information about today’s evacuation at around 1:15 p.m.