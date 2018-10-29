

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A lockdown order issued for a Hamilton high school has been lifted after police found no evidence to support two threats that were phoned in to the school early Monday morning.

Hamilton police Supt. Will Mason said they received a 9-1-1 call from Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School at around 8 a.m. after two threats were phoned in at the school.

Mason would not disclose the nature or specifics of the threats, but said officers were on scene “within minutes.”

“We take these types of threats very seriously, especially in relation to what’s happened in the States recently,” he told reporters from the scene.

The school, located on Rymal Road East, was placed on lockdown. Police deemed the school safe and clear, ultimately lifting the lockdown at around shortly before 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

At the height of the situation, members of the service’s tactical unit went room-by-room to ensure the students’ safety.

“To evacuate them out takes a large number of resources and with the volume of the student population, the quickest way we can get to the school is clear it and leave them locked in their classrooms,” he said.

Students said when they heard the lockdown bell – different from a typical school bell – they knew something was wrong.

“Nobody knew what was happening, so my door wasn’t locked, so I ran out of the class. I ran to my friend’s house,” said one student. “It was just scary overall.”

Police say parents will now be able to reunite with students at the rear of the building.

“Honestly I’m still scared. It’s scary… It’s too close to home,” said one parent. “Thankfully he’s out, but I think I’d be sick to my stomach if he wasn’t.”

No arrests have been made and Mason said “nothing has been found” in the school.