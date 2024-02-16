Beyond the shelf: How grocers decide what gets donated and what gets dumped
On a cool-but-sunny February day in Toronto's west end, a temperature-controlled truck pulls up at the rear of a Metro grocery store, where pallets of food about to reach their sell-by date sit waiting. It's time for the Daily Bread food bank's weekly pickup.
Each package of meat, loaf of bread and deli item has been carefully inspected before ending up on the loading dock.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
“It's daily calls (on the floor),” said John Crisafulli, manager of the Metro location, during a walk-through with a Canadian Press reporter. All departments begin their day by scanning for items nearing expiration and picking them out, along with those with blemishes or flaws that make them undesirable.
Metro's guidelines are straightforward. Two days ahead of their best-before dates, packaged items are discounted at 30 per cent. If still unsold the night before, an employee pulls the items off the shelf and freezes them in the backroom storage for donations to local food banks.
Some of those products are also sold on food-rescue apps such as Too Good To Go, said Dave Dinning, senior director of operations at Metro in Ontario.
But the shelf life of fresh produce is harder to determine and left to the employees' discretion.
Take the apples, for example. Crisafulli examined the honeycrisps, galas and Granny Smiths, rearranging the display and picking out misfits with blemishes, bruises or holes. He then placed less appealing picks in a bag, marked it at $2 and re-shelved it in the discount section. Later, fresher apples replenished the selection. Finally, unsold quantities become fodder for animals.
At Metro, this process happens several times a day.
There are three things you can do with unsold food - discount, dispose or donate, said John Lowrey, an assistant professor at Northeastern University's D'Amore-McKim School of Business who studies food waste and retail donations. Deciding a fresh item's fate can be labour-intensive, he added.
“It requires the employee to first inspect the product, and move (it) to another part of the store,” Lowrey said in an interview. And if it doesn't sell, it gets re-inspected before being thrown away.
Donations can be more efficient.
Food retailers often donate food to avoid waste management costs and fees for landfills, Lowrey said. They may also qualify for tax incentives.
“Because when you are faced with leftover food, you can either pay a per-pound pickup fee to waste management companies ... or remove it for free and donate it to the food bank.”
Last year, Metro said it donated four million kilograms of food through its One More Bite program. Other Canadian grocers, including Loblaw,Sobeys and Walmart, similarly donate some of their surplus food.
Loblaw said its franchises, stores and distribution centres donated 6.7 million kilograms of food to local organizations in 2022.
Sobeys and Walmart have their own programs but didn't respond when asked for details.
Food banks have been in a long-standing partnership with grocery retailers - major chains and local stores, said Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada.
“We rely on the support of grocery stores,” she said, as donations from food drives went down during the pandemic and haven't recovered. Beardsley said food banks receive about 50 per cent of donations from the food industry, including retailers, manufacturers and farmers.
Donations aren't one-size-fits-all. Edmonton's Food Bank, for instance, receives a large amount of rescued food from its partners Loblaw, Sobeys and Walmart - including strawberries, spinach and other fresh produce.
Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank, meanwhile, doesn't accept fresh produce from its partners, Metro and Food Basics, given the challenges of a tight turnaround window - and ensuring food remains healthy to eat.
Food past its best-before date is still safe to consume, despite losing its peak freshness, said Heather McLeod-Kilmurray, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, who focuses on food law.
“Grocery stores believe consumers won't want to buy that food and won't want to see it on the shelves,” she said. “It gives the impression that food is not safe or something that you'd want to buy. But, in fact, that's not true.”
Food bank staff typically sort through the donations, adding an extra layer of food safety measures before redistributing.
But there might be a possibility that food donation is linked to higher store prices, Lowrey suggested.
“Food donations in a sense might be a double-edged sword,” he said.
Lowrey said, anecdotally, his study found when grocers intervene early in the product's sellable shelf life, replacing it with fresh inventory, it makes the overall quality higher for shoppers.
“This, in turn, raises the quality of products on the shelf and average prices - which keeps prices high,” he added.
Nonetheless, Lowrey said grocers' donation initiatives promote sustainability and help communities meet their emergency needs.
For Daily Bread, the store-level partnership with Metro banners is a lifeline.
With every pallet loaded into the back of the truck each day, one less family is going to bed hungry - and one less pallet ends its journey in a landfill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
ArriveCan-connected firm GC Strategies given 34 contracts worth $59.8M since 2015
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Newfoundland says Vrbo apologized for controversial ad featuring beloved folk song
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Beyond the shelf: How grocers decide what gets donated and what gets dumped
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Oxygen runs out in Gaza hospital seized by Israeli forces, health officials say
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend's death
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
-
Concerns about rent increases after Montreal tenants sign renovation agreement
Tenants agreed to temporarily move out in exchange for a few months of free rent, but they're worried about how much it will cost when they return.
London
-
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
-
'It's been tough': Josh Brown of London, Ont. working hard to earn every game spot in NHL lineup
For nearly a decade, Josh Brown has made a living playing the game he loves.
-
Mayor Morgan not expecting to use his veto power after budget deliberations set 8.7% tax hike
It will cost a lot more to live in London, Ont. this year.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Police investigating robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
North Bay high school rebranding back on
The search for a new mascot for a North Bay high school will proceed after controversy brought the rebranding to a halt last year.
-
Falconbridge Highway reopened in Sudbury after crash
The Falconbridge Highway is reopened following a collision Thursday, Greater Sudbury Police said.
Ottawa
-
Snow, slushy road conditions in Ottawa this Friday
The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.
-
Family doctor leaving his practice in Carp, citing high financial and admin demands
As millions of people across Ontario struggle to get access to a family doctor, another physician in the Ottawa area is leaving his practice for a hospital job.
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
Windsor
-
'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Ontario’s primary health care system 'beyond crisis levels' as 1 in 4 will soon be without family doctor: OMA
The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm about a growing family doctor shortage in Ontario, one it believes is only going to get worse over the next two years.
-
Transmission line between Essex County and Chatham-Kent ahead of schedule
According to Hydro One, the construction of the 400-mega watt hydro transmission line between Essex-County and Chatham-Kent is moving along rapidly and could be done a year ahead of schedule.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Winter weather keeping emergency crews busy
Emergency crews were kept busy in Simcoe County Thursday evening as the first major winter storm system in weeks swept through the region.
-
Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
Atlantic
-
N.S., N.B. governments eye 'alternate route' if storm surge floods the border
There are calls for greater transparency on emergency contingency plans at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, in the event of severe flooding within the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
N.S. RCMP search for man wanted on provincewide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.
Calgary
-
'Baffling and hurtful': Residents of Eau Claire complex slated for demolition question city's tactics
Residents of a townhome complex in Eau Claire set to be torn down to make way for the Green Line say the way the city has handled the situation has been unfair, baffling and hurtful.
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips opts out of NDP leadership run, throws support behind Kathleen Ganley
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips was widely speculated to step forward as a candidate in the upcoming NDP leadership race.
Winnipeg
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
Vancouver
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
-
RCMP form national team in response to extortion schemes targeting South Asian business
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.