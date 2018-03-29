

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Bell Media has set the stage to acquire a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios, which has been used to film "Star Trek Discovery" and "The Expanse."

The complex includes 11 purpose-built stages, offices, teaching facilities and a variety of support services for film and television clients.

Financial terms weren't announced by Bell Media, which owns the CTV television network, multiple specialty television channels and Canada's largest collection of radio stations.

It's making the deal in partnership with Comweb Studio Holdings, Castlepoint, and the City of Toronto.

Nanci MacLean, head of Bell Media Studios, will oversee the operations.

She says that one of the first moves will be to add a further 51,793 square metres (170,000 square feet) of sound stages and support space.

It already has a 4,274 sq. m (46,000 sq. ft) sound stage, one of the biggest in North America.

"The addition of Pinewood Toronto Studios to our portfolio offers us an exciting new advantage in meeting the rising demand for original content across all media platforms," MacLean said in a statement.

CTV News Toronto is an affiliate of Bell Media.