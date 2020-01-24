TORONTO -- A behavioural therapist has been charged after an eight-year-old boy was assaulted during a session at a Toronto home.

Police said the therapist was providing services to the boy in the Dufferin Street and Queen Street West area on Jan. 17 when she allegedly assaulted him.

Amelia Chandra, who was employed by AlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy Services in Toronto, was arrested on Jan. 23, police said.

Police said the 31-year-old provided behavioural therapy in various homes across Toronto.

Chandra has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.