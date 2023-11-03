Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto

The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.

CRA Senior Communications Advisor Paul Murphy confirmed on Friday the presence of bed bugs at the Greater Toronto Area East Tax Services Office site located at 200 Town Centre Court in Scarborough.

“In response, the CRA has implemented an integrated pest management strategy, which includes regular canine inspections and installation of monitors on each CRA-occupied floor,” Murphy said in a statement. “Whenever bed bug presence is confirmed, the affected area receives immediate after-hours treatment.”

The government agency said the floors of the building occupied by CRA are not accessible to the public and employees have been notified of the discovery and subsequent treatment.

CTV News Toronto has not received a response from Employment and Social Development Canada, which also uses the building and includes a public-facing Service Canada location, to see if it has been impacted.

The presence of bed bugs is being monitored as the pest management strategy is underway, according to the CRA.

This isn’t the only recent instance bed bugs were spotted in Toronto, as a bed bug was caught on video crawling across the TTC’s fabric subway seats in mid-October.