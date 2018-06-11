

CTV News Toronto





A Beaverton, Ont. mother is facing charges after videos posted to social media allegedly showed a toddler steering the wheel of a vehicle while seated on her lap.

Durham Regional Police say they were alerted to videos on May 31.

Police say that in the videos, the woman is seen allowing her three-year-old daughter to steer the vehicle while they travel “at a high rate of speed” on an Ontario highway.

Investigators say the videos were taken on a cellphone by the suspect and that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Upon identifying the woman in the video, police made an arrest and subsequently notified the Children’s Aid Society.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of not providing the necessities of life, two counts of careless driving, two counts of failing to wear a seatbelt, two counts of driving while child passenger is not properly secured and one count of driving with a handheld communication device.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name in order to protect the identity of the child.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.