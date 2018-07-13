

CTV News Toronto





After an adventurous morning, a black bear found roaming a Port Perry, Ont. neighbourhood is now out of a tree and in the hands of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The young bear was spotted sauntering on Ella Street shortly before 7 a.m. by residents who quickly called 911. At some point, the bear got spooked and climbed up a tree outside a home on nearby Cochrane Street.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said the bear seemed “calm” while police kept an eye on him. A crew from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) later arrived to sedate him.

Video from the scene showed MNRF officials, police and firefighters on the ground near the tree holding a large tarp to catch the bear should it fall.

A large ladder was set up against the tree so an MNRF official could get close enough to safely prick the bear with a tranquilizer.

While they positioned themselves, the young bear watched the commotion below and moved around in the tree.

The bear then spilled out of the tree and into the tarp. It appeared the bear tried to run away initially but is quickly netted by crew members.

It’s unclear how many times the bear had to be tranquilized before it was captured.

Jolanta Kowalski with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) told CP24 that staff will make sure the bear is in good health before releasing him back to his natural habitat.

“He’s had had a sedative, he’s been immobilized chemically – and he fell out of a tree – so of course we’ll be checking to see how he’s doing,” she said. “If that works out, which hopefully it will, then he will be relocated to an area that’s more appropriate for a bear.”

The bear will be taken to an MNRF facility to be looked over and cooled down before being relocated to a forested area near Bancroft, Ont.