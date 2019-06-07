

Corey Baird, CTV News Toronto





The long wait to get a spot in Toronto’s Jurassic Park is not only testing fans’ patience, but family loyalties as well.

Christina Ganotakis said she has tried to watch a game at the downtown tailgate party just outside of Scotiabank Arena for the past two years, never making it closer than the overflow area.

Two days ago she arrived in Toronto from Ottawa, determined to end her streak of bad luck.

But, her father, a supporter of the Golden State Warriors, told her she was on her own.

“My dad wouldn’t drive me here this morning!” she exclaimed.

Ganotakis was one of the first fans to line up Friday morning hours ahead of tipoff, carrying a “Warriors in four” sign to mock a popular internet meme, which had predicted a swift demise for Toronto.

“My dad is a Warriors fans. He thinks that Steph Curry is the greatest player in the NBA,” she said. “He is a bandwagoner.”

“I don’t know if he actually believes the Warriors are better than the Raptors or if he is just trolling me but I’m here to prove him wrong.”

The Raptors currently hold a 2-1 series lead and this is the first time in franchise history they have made it to the NBA Finals.

“I can’t wait to rub it in his face,” Ganotakis laughed, predicting a Toronto win.

While one family is struggling under the weight of divided loyalties, the Raptors’ run is bringing a pair of brothers closer together.

Onkar and Bobby Gill were the first two fans in line, arriving more than 13 hours prior to tipoff. This marks Onkar’s second Jurassic Park experience and he said he wanted his brother, who has never been to a game, to share the electric atmosphere with him.

“It’s going to be crazy,” said the elder Gill. “It’s going to be insane.”

Gates to Jurassic Park open at 7 p.m. and tipoff in Game 4 at Oracle Arena in California goes at 9 p.m.