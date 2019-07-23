

Brandon Rowe, CTV News Toronto





Hundreds of residents from Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood gathered for the unveiling of a new mural painted on the local basketball court.

The project was influenced by an American program called ‘Project Backboard,’ in which groups fix run-down basketball courts in at-risk communities.

Community members not only got to pick the design, but they also got to help paint the court at 90 Mornelle Court.

The mural of a wolf, in honour of Toronto’s first professional men’s basketball team, took two years to complete.

“Back here this court always had a negative reputation” community activist Merissa Aitkens told CTV News. “It’s heartwarming to see people of all backgrounds utilizing this space. It’s only the beginning.”

The city says they are working on finding another community to work with to improve its basketball court.