Police say they believe a 13-month-old child is inside a vehicle stolen from the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

The vehicle, police say, is a brown 2005 Toyota Sienna and was taken from the area of Islington and Steeles avenues.

The vehicle’s licence plate number is CHMH 685, according to investigators.

Police are urging people who spot the stolen vehicle not to follow it but to call 911 immediately.