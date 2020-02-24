VICTORIA -- A seventh case of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a man in his 40s who is a close contact of the sixth case in the province has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The sixth case involves a woman in her 30s whose diagnosis was confirmed last week after returning from Iran.

The man had symptoms of the illness before the woman's diagnosis and Henry says officials have been working with the Fraser Health Authority to identify anyone he came into contact with before going into isolation last week.

Henry says the man's condition is stable and he is in isolation at home.

A fourth case of the virus has also been confirmed in Ontario, with the previous three cleared of the illness.