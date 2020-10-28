TORONTO -- York Region Public Health says at least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a wedding in Vaughan, becoming the second largest cluster of cases connected to such an event in the region.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the local health unit said over 100 people attended the wedding that took place at the Avani Event Centre, in the area of Jane Street and Langstaff Road, on Oct. 14 and Oct. 18.

The wedding was held in the centre's Opus Room.

York Region Public Health said the risk of exposure to those who attended the wedding is high.

Of the cases, five are in York Region, 31 in Peel Region, two in Wellington Dufferin Guelph, one in Simcoe Muskoka District, three in Halton Region, one in Waterloo, and one in Toronto.

"Health units with confirmed cases are conducting case and contact management activities associated with this large wedding," the local health unit said.

"York Region continues to work with the family to notify attendees about the potential exposures."

All wedding attendees are being advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

York Region Public Health said it has conducted an inspection of the site and is assessing the next steps based on its investigation.

The wedding took place a day before York Region was moved to a modified version of stage 2. While only a gathering of 50 people can be allowed indoors under Stage 3 rules, the limit did not apply to weddings.

"This cluster of COVID-19 infections serves as a reminder of the importance of physical distancing with anyone outside of your immediate household and wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces," York Region Public Health said.