

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A British Columbia man accused of swimming naked with sharks at a Toronto aquarium last year says he’s feeling “pretty nervous” ahead of his court appearance where he is expected to plead guilty in the incident.

David Weaver arrived at a Toronto courthouse on Thursday morning and spoke briefly with CTV News Toronto prior to the start of the trial.

When asked if he was ready to face the courtroom, Weaver replied saying “as ready as I’ll ever be.”

Investigators alleged that Weaver went to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto on Oct. 12 and purchased a ticket to enter the venue before he removed all of his clothing and jumped into a shark tank inside the facility.

A large crowd gathered and some spectators captured video. The videos, which showed a naked man swimming with sharks and other sea creatures, were then shared widely online and gained international attention. As well, the videos showed the man get out of the tank and do a back dive back into the water.

Four days later, the Nelson, B.C. man was arrested and charged in connection with the investigation after police in Thunder Bay, Ont. recognized and stopped his vehicle.

Weaver’s trial is scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday.

---With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong