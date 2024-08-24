As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
"It is absolutely the time of year when families start thinking about their back-to-school checklists like school supplies ... healthy lunches, et cetera," Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said in an interview.
"Making sure your kids are up to date with the routine vaccination is part of that checklist," she said, noting that kids will once again be mingling in classrooms and illnesses can spread.
On Thursday, the New Brunswick department of health declared an outbreak of whooping cough, with 141 cases reported so far this year. The province "strongly encouraged" parents to check the status of their children’s immunizations as the new school year approaches.
Whooping cough, also called pertussis, can be very serious and even life-threatening, especially for very young children, Tam said.
It can also significantly affect otherwise healthy kids, teens and adults, she said.
"We call it the 100-day cough," Tam said. "It can lead to (a) significant amount of coughing for a very long time."
Dr. Laura Sauvé, president-elect of the Canadian Paediatric Society, said some children still may not be caught up on routine vaccinations they missed due to COVID-19 disruptions.
In addition, the pandemic drove an increase in vaccine hesitancy fuelled by misinformation circulating on social media, she said.
"Some families have more questions about vaccines than they did before," said Sauvé, who is also a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of British Columbia.
"I would recommend that people talk to their doctors or a trusted health-care provider because doctors and public health practitioners are really happy to answer people's questions one-on-one."
Tam emphasized that if vaccinations have been missed, it's never too late to get them and that public health units and schools often run catch-up programs.
Here's a guide to help parents make sure their kids and teens are up to date on their vaccinations, based on provincial and territorial immunization schedules.
INFANTS AND TODDLERS
Before kids go to school, they should already have been vaccinated against tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, haemophilus influenzae type B, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, meningitis, pneumococcal infections and rotavirus.
Babies receive multiple doses of the tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), polio and haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine starting at two months of age through to 18 months. (Haemophilus influenzae type B is a bacterium that can cause infection in young children.)
In many provinces and territories, that vaccine also contains protection against hepatitis B.
But In New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, babies get a separate hepatitis B vaccination when they’re born, then two more doses over the next several months.
Babies also get a measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox) vaccine – MMR-V -- at 12 months and 18 months in most provinces and territories.
In British Columbia and in Yukon, babies get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and a separate varicella vaccine at 12 months. In Ontario, babies get the MMR vaccine at 12 months and the varicella vaccine at 15 months.
Babies also get a meningococcal vaccine, which protects against a strain of meningitis, usually at 12 months. In Quebec, that vaccination is given at 18 months. In B.C., Yukon and the Northwest Territories, infants receive their first dose of meningococcal vaccine at two months, then again at 12 months. In Alberta they get their first dose at four months, then again at 12 months.
Pneumococcal vaccinations are given at two, four and 12 months in all provinces and in Yukon. In N.W.T. they are given at two, four, six and 18 months. In Nunavut the pneumococcal shots are at two, four, six and 15 months, with another dose at two to three years of age.
Babies get the rotavirus vaccine at two and four months in all provinces and territories. In Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the three territories, there’s an additional dose at six months.
PRESCHOOL, KINDERGARTEN AND GRADE 1
Kids get another dose of tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and polio vaccine between four and six years of age.
In B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Yukon, kids in the four-to six-year age group get another dose of measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine.
GRADE 4 THROUGH SECONDARY SCHOOL
In Newfoundland and Labrador, kids get another meningococcal vaccine dose in Grade 4.
In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, kids get that shot in Grade 6. In Ontario and Nova Scotia, it's in Grade 7. In B.C., Alberta, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Yukon and Nunavut, students get it in grade 9.
In Quebec, the meningococcal vaccine is given in the third year of secondary school. In N.W.T., kids get it in Grade 12.
School-aged kids in some provinces are also due for another hepatitis B vaccination.
In Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador, that happens in Grade 6. In Ontario and Nova Scotia, kids get it in Grade 7. In other provinces and territories, the hepatitis B vaccination should already have been provided in infancy. Kids in Alberta may get the hepatitis B vaccination in Grade 6 as part of a vaccine catch-up program.
Kids and teens also need a tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis booster. In Nunavut, they get it in Grade 6. In New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and N.W.T., kids get this booster in Grade 7. In Saskatchewan, they get it in Grade 8 while Manitoba kids get it in either Grade 8 or 9.
In B.C., Alberta, P.E.I., N.L. and Yukon they get the shot in Grade 9. In Ontario, it's between 14 and 16 years of age. And in Quebec, teens get a tetanus and diphtheria booster in the third year of high school.
This is also the time to get vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV). The two-dose vaccine is offered to students in Grade 6 in must provinces and territories. In Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia it's Grade 7. In Quebec, the first HPV dose is given in Grade 4 and the second is given in the third year of secondary school. In N.W.T. it's two doses given to kids between nine and 14 years of age. The territory offers three doses of HPV vaccine for teens getting their first shot at age 15 or older.
In July, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said that one dose of HPV vaccine could be enough for children and youth between nine and 20 years old, but it's up to the provinces and territories to decide if they will shift to one dose or maintain the current two-dose schedule.
COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY
Before heading off to college or university and living in residence, students should get their immunization record from their parents if they have it and make sure they're up to date, Tam said.
And don't forget a tetanus booster is needed every 10 years, doctors say.
SEASONAL VACCINATIONS
Back to school means heading into fall, which is the start of respiratory virus season, Sauvé and Tam said. Getting the flu shot for anyone six months of age and older and considering an updated COVID-19 vaccination is recommended.
There's currently no vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Canada for school-age children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into shipwreck and manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard.
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Romanian authorities tow vehicles from Andrew Tate’s home after new human trafficking allegations
Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
DEVELOPING German police scour a western city for a knife attacker who killed 3 at a community festival
Special police units on Saturday joined the search for an unknown man who carried out a stabbing attack at a crowded festival in the western German city of Solingen, killing three people and wounding at least eight others, five of them seriously.
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Oklahoma teachers were told to use the Bible. There's resistance from schools as students return
The resistance follows a summer order that propelled Oklahoma to the centre of a growing push by conservatives to give religion a bigger role in public schools across the U.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
-
Canadian Museum of Nature brings in bag checks after receiving threatening email
Visitors to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa will have to undergo a bag check before entering, after the museum received a threatening email.
-
'Showing up really matters': Several groups set to march in Capital Pride parade as large organizations withdraw
The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.
Northern Ontario
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
Storm clouds still heavy around Liberals as cabinet meets for retreat in Halifax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Wilmot farmers say freedom of information requests denied again, new rallies planned
A group hoping to stop the sale of Wilmot farmland says the Region of Waterloo has denied their freedom of information request for a second time.
London
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Charges laid in downtown robbery: Police
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid charges following a downtown robbery investigation.
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested in ‘random daytime attack’: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Officials finish fatal fire investigation
Fire officials have finished the investigation into the fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that took place Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
-
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
-
Suspicious person arrested in Caledon
OPP arrested a young adult who was reported as suspicious by a concerned citizen in Caledon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after flooding at Holiday Towers building
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.
-
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under heat warning as humid temperatures set to roll in
A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Friday.
Atlantic
-
Storm clouds still heavy around Liberals as cabinet meets for retreat in Halifax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
-
From screen to page: N.B. filmmaker brings Ug Wug to life in book
A Saint John, N.B., filmmaker is releasing a book on the mythical Ug Wug.
-
So, who is Pascan Aviation? A closer look at the Maritimes' newest airline
Pascan Aviation will soon be servicing the Sydney-to-Halifax air travel route that had been gone for two years.
N.L.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
Edmonton
-
Blackfalds mother exhausts all options after daughter's busing application get rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
-
Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey
Two weeks after French star swimmer Leon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart.
-
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as shutdown drags on
Rail workers fought back Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a fresh strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when most freight traffic will resume.
Calgary
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey
Two weeks after French star swimmer Leon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart.
-
Rail stoppage a hit to Canada's vital transportation sector: experts
The rail strike is just the latest round of labour woes to hit Canada's vital transportation sector.
Regina
-
How do Saskatchewan's smoke hours this summer compare to last summer?
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
-
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
-
Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. wildfires cause gold mine evacuation, but ‘unlikely’ to shut down power plant
SaskPower says it’s unlikely the wildfire near the remote community of Sandy Bay will significantly impact operations at the nearby power station.
-
Sask. man convicted of attempted murder for drunken beating of his ex gets a new trial
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
Vancity attempting foreclosure on property where apartment demolished after three fires
Vancity has filed documents in the Supreme Court of British Columbia to begin foreclosure proceedings against Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that caught fire three times in just over 12 months.
-
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.