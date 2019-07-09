

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

Toronto police said an investigation was launched “in relation to an aggravated assault” on June 17 in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

No further details have been released.

On Tuesday, investigators released an image of a suspect – identified as Toronto-resident Anthony McBean – in an effort to locate him.

Police said he is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon.

“He is considered dangerous,” investigators said.

Anyone with further information regarding McBean’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).